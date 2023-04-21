Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Portion of U.S. 231 southbound lanes closed due to multi-vehicle wreck

(Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 231.

At this time, the southbound lanes near Inspirational Drive in Meridianville are closed.

This story will be updated once the lanes reopen.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
19-year-old arrested for shooting that left one injured on Beasley Ave.
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
DA says 15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County animal shelter euthanasia crisis
The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police Department officer and another man in 2021...
Brian Martin appears in court for motion regarding mental health evaluation