Portion of U.S. 231 southbound lanes closed due to multi-vehicle wreck

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 231.

At this time, the southbound lanes near Inspirational Drive in Meridianville are closed.

This story will be updated once the lanes reopen.

