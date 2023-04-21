Plans for new firefighter training facility in Madison County halted due to lack of funding

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Plans to build a four-story training facility for several volunteer fire departments in Harvest has hit a snag since leaders do not have all of the money they need for the project.

It would be the second location in the county for volunteer fire departments to use and would prevent members of the department from having to travel across the county.

“It keeps us in our district where we’re not having to rely on other departments to run our calls,” said Toney Volunteer Fire Department President Heath Jones. “Because, unfortunately, emergency calls don’t stop just for training.”

The facility would be used by volunteer firefighters in Harvest, Toney, Monrovia and Bobo but Jones says plans to complete the project have stalled due to a lack of funding.

“The individual departments are allocating funds from their normal operating budget to go towards that. But, you know, we can’t disrupt our normal operations of the department just to fund projects that size,” he said.

Right now, Jones says the only training facility for volunteers is at Moore’s Mill, about 30 minutes from where the proposed facility would be.

Jones says that complicates practice hours for firefighters who need to be trained to the same standard as a career firefighter.

“That is a cost not only to our community, but to the taxpayers whenever we vacate our communities to go train at that facility,” he said.

The final cost for the facility has yet to be determined and funding has only trickled in.

Before his departure for Congress, then-County Commission Chairman Dale Strong donated $100,000 specifically for the facility. District 4 County Commissioner Phil Vandiver says Madison County generates more than $2 million every year for it’s volunteer fire departments.

“In Madison County, the citizens is in the unincorporated area of Madison County, voted to pay a three million dollar property tax on the improvements on basically your home and not land and whole new improvements so that money could go to the volunteer fire departments and help out for them to buy equipment and keep things going,” Vandiver said.

Everyone remains optimistic there will eventually be a fire fighter training facility but it will take a little longer than they would like.

