NASCAR is back in Talladega this weekend

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The races are back in Talladega this weekend with Sunday’s return of the Geico 500.

Friday night, there will be an induction ceremony from 5 until 9 pm for the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park. Former Geico 500 winner Ryan Blakey is an inductee.

“Ryan Blaney’s continued success of superspeedway racing earns him a well-deserved spot in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Ryan is always a contender when he races here, and I know he’ll keep running up front for many years to come.”

Festivities will include the induction ceremony, food trucks, vendors, and live music. Sponsors include the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama, and Talladega 500. Admission to the event is free.

More action kicks off Saturday with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then, the sun sets and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance in the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila.

Then, Sunday is the big return for the Nascar Cup Series Geico 500. Denny Hamlin says Talladega is best experienced in person

“When I watch it on tv, what you can’t replicate is the experience when you go to the race track,” says Hamlin. “The cars look like they aren’t going that fast on tv but when you are there in person they are. A lot of it is because the track is so big. The TVs don’t capture the speeds the cars are going.”

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

