Matthews makes history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You can always find out about a student-athlete by his character on and off the court. That athlete’s support system off the court is just as important. Whitesburg Christian Academy guard Isaiah Matthews support was on full display as the senior signed the first ever basketball scholarship for the Warriors basketball program with Huntingdon college in front of family, friends, teammates, and the Whitesburg Christian family.

“It’s kind of overwhelming to see the love and support from everybody,” Matthews said after the signing. “I just want to make everybody here proud. Making history has been one of my goals since coming to Whitesburg. Seeing all the support after what I accomplished is a great day.”

Matthews averaged 20.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for Whitesburg Christian during his senior season. The Warriors clinched its first area title along with a Sweet 16 berth. Matthews was also a second-team Class 2A All-State selection.

“My mom, my grandma, my village, they keep me going everyday,” Matthews added. “If it weren’t for them I’d probably be not where I am today. It’s really been a long journey. They’ve been right beside me every step and I love them for that. They love me abundantly and they are there every single day and every single night. When I cry at night after games they’re there. They appreciate me and I appreciate them.”

