Man killed in multi-vehicle Marshall County wreck

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville on Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. Officers with the Albertville Police Department will investigate the wreck.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

