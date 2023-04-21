Deals
Man killed in multi-vehicle Marshall County wreck

A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville on Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville on Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. Officers with the Albertville Police Department will investigate the wreck.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

