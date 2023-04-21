Huntsville Housing Authority announces $400M housing development for West Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Housing Authority are announcing a $400 million development for West Huntsville.

The Huntsville Housing Authority CEO Antonio McGinnis says the project will provide better housing options and opportunities for senior citizens and former residents.

He says they still have to apply for federal grants to fund this project, but he says buildings like Butler Terrace and mill creek will be covered by the costs. McGinnis says if they receive the grant, it would take the city anywhere from five to seven years to complete the project.

“We want to make sure that those who are working entry level jobs, those who have had some struggles still have an opportunity to have a place to live that’s decent and affordable,” McGinnis said. “And give them opportunity tot live in a newer unit, especially looking at some of the units that we have that are 70 and 80 years old.”

McGinnis also says the application process would take about six months. If they were to receive the funding, he expects to get started by next spring.

