Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

‘He was there to protect his baby sister’: JSU player reacts to losing Phil Dowdell in Dadeville shooting

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University Freshman Quarterback Earl Woods says he was looking forward to Phil Dowdell joining the team this fall.

Woods is an early enrollee from Hueytown and he was in the same recruiting class as 18-year-old Phil Dowdell.

He said the two hung out a few times and they talked often.

“It’s tragic that happened. I’m sad that that happened, but I’m kind of glad that he was there to protect his baby sister,” says Woods. “We had a good relationship over social media. He would comment under my posts. I kind of met him at Jacksonville State he came down on a visit. He was telling me he was committed and all that. I had just seen him for spring break. He was telling me how he was ready to get down there. That’s probably like two or three weeks ago.”

Woods originally had plans to attend the Sweet 16 Birthday party for Dowdell’s little sister Alexis. He says the two were extremely close.

Woods saw posts about the party on social media only to find out a few hours later that Dowdell had been killed.

“It’s tragic hearing that news knowing that I was about to get ready to play with him,” says Woods. “That’s just sad to hear he was on his way to college almost finished high school and that happened.”

Woods met with his teammates and coaches, who all plan to honor Dowdell.

“I’ve been back on campus and our coach did talk to us Sunday about the killing,” says Woods. “We signed a football that we’re going to give to his family.”

The funeral services for Phil Dowdell are set for Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Dadeville High School Auditorium.

The family set up a GoFundMe. To donate, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
19-year-old arrested for shooting that left one injured on Beasley Ave.
These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas

Latest News

Portion of Hwy 231 closed due to downed power pole
Power line repair on U.S. 231 southbound impacting traffic near Inspirational Dr. in Meridianville
New procedure a ‘game changer’ for breast cancer patients, tumor removal surgery
New procedure a ‘game changer’ for breast cancer patients, tumor removal surgery
Breast Cancer surgery is being made easier with Magseed.
New procedure a ‘game changer’ for breast cancer patients, tumor removal surgery
Large cross visible from I-65 erected on Priceville Mountain
‘Such a beautiful sight’: Cross visible from over 18 miles away raised in Priceville
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized