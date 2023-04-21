Gov. Kay Ivey renounces pre-k educator resource book, ADECE secretary resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s Secretary Barbara Cooper has resigned after Governor Kay Ivey’s administration was alerted about the contents of a pre-K educator resource book.

The administration stated that the content was “simply not in line with what the Ivey Administration or the people of Alabama stand for or believe.”

Gov. Ivey reviewed the book, titled National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Developmentally Appropriate Practice Book, 4th Edition, and confirmed with ADECE that the book was distributed in Alabama.

Following that, Ivey directed Secretary Cooper to “send a memo to disavow this book and to immediately discontinue its use.”

With this Ivey decided that it was time to have a change in leadership at ADECE and accepted Cooper’s resignation. Cooper was appointed in 2020.

Under the book listing on Amazon, Cooper left the following review:

“This work fully supports our practice in the field of early learning and care. Educators of children from birth to age 8 will use this information to learn applicable skills for teaching through developmentally appropriate practices that build brains during the critical first five years of life.”

While Ivey is appreciative of Cooper’s service, she believes that “woke concepts have no place at any level of education in the state of Alabama and should not be taking away from the overall mission of improving educational outcomes for students.”

Gov. Ivey released the following statement on the decision:

“The education of Alabama’s children is my top priority as governor, and there is absolutely no room to distract or take away from this mission. Let me be crystal clear: Woke concepts that have zero to do with a proper education and that are divisive at the core have no place in Alabama classrooms at any age level, let alone with our youngest learners. We want our children to be focused on the fundamentals, such as reading and math.

“Alabama’s First Class Pre-K is the best in the country, and those children are at too critical of a juncture in their educational journeys and development to get it wrong. I remain confident in the wonderful teachers we have in pre-K classrooms around our state and in the necessity of our children receiving a strong start to their educational journeys in our First Class Pre-K program. I thank Dr. Cooper for her service, but I believe it is best we continue this historically strong program on its forward trajectory under new leadership.”

WAFF 48 reached out to Gov. Ivey’s office to clarify what was deemed as “woke” and a “distraction” in the book, this is the response we received:

“For added context on some of the governor’s concern[s] that this resource book contained a woke agenda, the book invokes ideas for teachers that there are “larger systemic forces that perpetuate systems of White privilege” or that “the United States is built on systemic and structural racism.” Also included for four-year-olds to learn is that “LGBTQIA+ need to hear and see messages that promote equality, dignity and worth.” The glossary includes equally disturbing concepts that the Ivey Administration and the people of Alabama in no way, shape or form believe should be used to influence school children, let alone four-year-olds.

Governor Ivey does not stand for these concepts. For as long as she is governor, Alabama will be focused on ensuring our students are receiving a quality education.”

Dr. Jan Hume will serve as interim secretary.

