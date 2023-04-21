Financial Friday: Five reasons you need a will

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than half of Americans don’t have a will. If you’re among them, you should know that there are many reasons to have a will.

When you die without a will, you leave important decisions up to a local court and your state’s laws. You won’t have a say in who receives your property and other assets. Plus, not having a will can make it more difficult for your loved ones after you pass.

Making a will is emotional. It makes you think about your mortality.

Some reasons people don’t have a will:

They don’t have time to make one.

They don’t need one at this stage of life.

They can’t afford one.

Here are 5 reasons why you need one:

Save time, money, and stress for your loved ones- Without a will, the court has to name an administrator to administer your estate. And this can be time-consuming, expensive, and even contentious for your loved ones. Determine who will manage your estate- An executor will be in charge of wrapping up all your affairs and distributing your assets. Choose who will take care of your minor children- If you’re a parent, you can use your will to select a guardian for your minor children. The surviving parent will usually get sole legal custody if one parent dies. But if both parents pass, this is one of the most important reasons to have a will. A guardian will be responsible for all your children’s daily needs, including food, housing, health care, education, and clothing. And if you don’t nominate a guardian in your will, a court will have to choose one for you. Provide a home for your pets- Owning a pet is a great reason to have a will. With a will, you can make sure that someone takes care of your pet after you die. Leave instructions for your digital assets- Your digital assets may include online accounts, such as Facebook or email, and digital files or property (photos, videos, domain names, etc). In your will, you can name a digital executor to manage these assets after you pass.

Bottom Line: A will can lower the potential for family disputes, provide funeral instructions, and generally make sure your wishes are carried out. It’s a key piece of your estate planning.

Source: Freewill.com

