UPDATE: Missing Etowah County children found safe

Crimson Tims & Karma Dillard were reported missing on Friday morning.
Crimson Tims & Karma Dillard were reported missing on Friday morning.(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said both girls have been found safe.

Original Story: The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has released an alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating two children missing since Friday morning.

Crimson Tims and Karma Dillard, both nine years old, were reported missing from the area of West End Elementary School on Highway 132 in Altoona. They were last seen around 8 to 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with any information about the girls whereabouts is asked to call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, 911, or Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

