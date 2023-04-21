Day 5: Juror dismissed in Mason Sisk trial due to ‘work emergency’

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The fifth day of the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family began on Friday.

Mason Sisk is on trial after he was arrested and charged in 2019 for allegedly murdering five members of his family when he was 14 years old. The case was called a mistrial in September 2022 after new evidence was discovered.

One juror was excused on Friday morning due to a “work emergency.” Richard Nasser was the first witness called to the stand. Nasser was John Sisk’s friend from a motorcycle club.

Richard Nasser, friend of John Sisk

According to Nasser, Mason Sisk was disrespectful towards his parents. Nasser said Mason Sisk was upset when he was told Mary Sisk was not his biological mother. The prosecution argued to have this told to the jury for “bad character” evidence.

The judge ruled the prosecution can use that point by Nasser as “bad character” evidence. The jury returned to the courtroom after this ruling by the judge.

Nasser testified in front of the jury that Mason Sisk was “quiet, stoic and intelligent.” Nasser said Mason Sisk was always respectful toward him.

