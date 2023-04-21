Cold front to bring rain & storms this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Friday morning. We are starting off the day on a bit more of a muggy note with mostly cloudy skies overhead and mild temperatures in the 50s to middle 60s.

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast, breezy and more humid during the morning and early afternoon. We are tracking a cold front moving in from the west this afternoon and evening, this cold front will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. This line or cluster of storms will approach Northwest Alabama as early as noon today and will track east quickly through the evening. The overall severe weather threat remains quite low, but some stronger storms can produce 40+ mph wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and small hail. Showers and storms will move out around midnight and cooler air will quickly filter in by Saturday morning.

Despite a few morning sprinkles, Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s and winds will be breezy from the northwest. Sunday will also be sunny but cool with temps staying in the middle 60s with breezy winds. Areas of patchy frost will be possible Monday morning as lows dip into the 30s to lower 40s, but this is highly dependent on cloud cover and how much of a breeze we have overnight.

Next week is trending cooler with highs staying below average in the 60s to low 70s. The pattern will be more unsettled for Tuesday through Friday with daily chances for isolated to scattered rain showers and storms. Right now, it doesn’t look like we have any concerns for potential severe weather next week.

