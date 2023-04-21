Deals
Aniah’s Law hearing to take place Tuesday for Dadeville suspects

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspects charged in the Dadeville mass shooting will appear in court on Tuesday.

According to Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest, an Aniah’s Law hearing will be held at 10 a.m. All suspects, except the juvenile suspect, will be present.

An Aniah’s Law hearing is meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

Six people have been arrested in connection to the mass shooting, each charged with four counts of reckless murder. All of the suspects except the 15-year-old were booked into the Tallapoosa County jail without bail.

ALEA is still asking those in attendance at the party to come forward and provide information about what happened.

“We still truly believe that everybody that was at the venue that night has not come forward, and we have not had an opportunity to interview them,” Burkett said.

Law enforcement asks those with videos or photos from the incident to share them. Those items can be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

