Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

43 animals from a Marshall County shelter scheduled to be euthanized

This comes after the county approved a 60-day hold policy for shelter animals
43 animals are at risk of being euthanized.
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Time is running out for a number of dogs at the Marshall County Animal Welfare Society.

“I mean it hurts. It definitely hurts,” says shelter tech Jamika Thomas.

The Marshall County Commission recently passed a 60-day hold policy for any animal brought into shelters, meaning after that time, an animal can be scheduled to be euthanized. This new policy has placed significant strain on shelters across Marshall County that have already been at capacity.

Commissioner Rickey Watson says that though 60 days may seem like a short time, it could possibly change.

“The 60 days were put in there as a way to get our policies and procedures moving forward. If they’re doing everything that they can do, and we still see that they’re having issues. Yes, we could probably extend that a little bit,” says Watson.

For 43 pets like Patches and Carlos, those 60 days will be up in less than two weeks.

Shelter Tech Jamika Thomas says she feels like she fails the animals who end up being euthanized, but she hopes that getting the word out will be their fighting chance.

“I hope that it just brings awareness. First that we’re here and second that there are consequences for not taking care of a dog and not getting your dog spayed or neutered. People are not the ones that have to pay, the dogs are,” says Thomas.

In hopes that these animals will find their forever homes, the shelter has waived all adoption fees for any animals at the shelter. They will also cover spay and neuter fees for the animals.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
19-year-old arrested for shooting that left one injured on Beasley Ave.
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

Latest News

These are the suspects charged with reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that...
DA says 15-year-old is 6th arrest in Dadeville mass shooting
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County animal shelter euthanasia crisis
The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police Department officer and another man in 2021...
Brian Martin appears in court for motion regarding mental health evaluation
Matthew Wade Dabbs
Scottsboro man found guilty role role in 2022 DeKalb County crash