2nd man pleads guilty to 2018 Owens Cross Roads double murder

Source: WAFF(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another man accused of killing two women in Owens Cross Roads in 2018 entered a guilty plea this month for the murders.

On April 6, 2023, Yoni Aguilar pleaded guilty to killing 13-year-old Mariah Lopez and her grandmother, Oralia Mendoza.

Aguilar’s charges were amended from two counts of capital murder to two counts of murder in exchange for the guilty plea.

He will serve life in prison, according to court documents.

While in court in 2018, investigators learned that Aguilar, Palomino, Mendoza and another person went to Norcross, Georgia to pick up drugs. Days later, Mendoza was killed and Palomino and Aguilar were arrested.

Aguilar’s trial was set to begin in May 2023 prior to the change in plea:

Trial dates set for Aguilar in double murder

