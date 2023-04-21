Deals
2 people arrested following Limestone Co. shooting

Kayla Renee White and Brandon Donald Culley.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting on April 14.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on scene of a shooting on Johnson Lane, and found two people who had fired multiple rounds. Brandon Culley was identified as the offender. Culley fled in a vehicle that was driven by Kayla White.

The victim fled on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Culley and White. They were later found in the area of Winchester Road and United States Highway 231.

Culley, 27, was charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment. He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $33,500 bond.

White, 34, was charged for hindering prosecution. She was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

