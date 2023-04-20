Struggles to recruit affecting Harvest Volunteer Fire Department

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Harvest is one of the many Madison County communities seeing it’s population grow. Struggles to recruit can be a common theme for volunteer fire departments. For Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, those struggles are compounded by the community’s growth and development.

Fire Captain Jake Chappell says in this line of work it’s par for the course.

“I believe that there’s not really a lot of people that are moving to the area that understand that we’re volunteer services,” Chappell said. “And that’s something that I think we can do a better job about advertising.”

Their ability to respond to calls has decreased, having not responded to almost a fourth of their calls in March. In January and February, they missed only a tenth of the calls they received.

Chappell says Harvest Volunteer Fire Department is a part of a mutual aid agreement, meaning if they can not respond to calls other volunteer departments such as Monrovia and Toney will step in.

“Even on some of the emergency calls that we go to people ask ‘Hey, [are] you guys volunteers? [Are] you guys career firefighters?’ And you know, they’re shocked to know our call volume, they’re shocked to know that it’s nothing but volunteers answering that call,” he said.

District County Commissioner Phil Vandiver says the ability for a fire department to respond to calls could potentially impact taxpayers and the rate they pay for their insurance.

The ISO rating is the measuring stick used to rate how well a community is protected from emergencies with one being the best and ten being the worst.

“A lot of departments are going from a 4 to a 5 already, because of some of the changes in the ISO categories and what they need to do and the requirements, so we hope that if anything happens, it wouldn’t go up much, but there is potential for that,” Vandiver said.

If you or someone you know would like to become a volunteer at a fire department, click here for the list of Madison county volunteer fire departments.

Click here for the link to Harvest’s Volunteer Fire Department website.

