See the perfect wedding venue at Bucks Mill

Bucks Mill Wedding Venue is one of the best places for your special occasion.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINTVILLE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Nothing is more special than your wedding day, and to make that day even better, you need to find the perfect venue.

Bucks Mill Wedding Venue is that perfect place for your wedding. Located in Flintville, Tennessee, Bucks Mill Wedding Venue is the place you want to host any special occasion.

Bucks Mill was established in 1876 by Thomas Buck, but it didn’t become an event space until after Josh and Shanna Hyatt purchased the property in 2020. On the site is spaces for a grooms suite, a bridal suite and a large pavilion that is a perfect setting for any reception.

To learn more about Bucks Mill Wedding Venue, click here.

