Scottsboro man found guilty role role in 2022 DeKalb County crash

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: A Scottsboro man who was arrested in June 2022 for a fatal car wreck in DeKalb County was found guilty on April 10.

According to online court documents, Matthew Wade Dabbs was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and failure to give information and render aid.

Dabbs is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Scottsboro man was arrested in Jackson County on multiple charges including manslaughter and assault following an incident involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle in June 2022.

According to online court documents, Matthew Wade Dabbs, age 36, was arrested in Henagar by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on June 17. Dabbs was located shortly after 8 p.m. by deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies held Dabbs until a DeKalb County deputy could take him into custody for transport to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Dabbs was arrested on the following charges:

Manslaughter

Second-Degree Assault

Leave the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Injury or Death

Failure to Aid with Injuries

The DeKalb Circuit Court indictment states the manslaughter charge is related to the death of William Travis Skinner.

The charge claims Dabbs struck a motorcycle being operated by Skinner leading to the reckless cause of his death. The indictment went on to claim the assault charge against Dabbs is related to the use of a motor vehicle in the assault of Shiann Sorrells.

The remaining charges stem from Dabbs not staying on the scene of the incident.

The charges resulted in a $100,000 bond for Dabbs.

According to online court documents, Dabbs pleaded not guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 4. Dabbs also waived his right to an arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.