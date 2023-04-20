Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
1 person injured in shooting on Pulaski Pike
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
Alabama man killed in Ohio plane crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on...
Biden to deliver remarks at leaders’ forum on climate
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
LIVE: Biden speaks at leaders' forum on climate
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up