Portion of Monroe St. to close for construction project
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of Monroe Street between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue will be closed for three months starting April 24.
According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, the closure is due to a construction project. Southbound lanes will have one lane moving in each direction.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.