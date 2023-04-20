Deals
Portion of Monroe St. to close for construction project

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of Monroe Street between Clinton Avenue and Williams Avenue will be closed for three months starting April 24.

According to a press release from the City of Huntsville, the closure is due to a construction project. Southbound lanes will have one lane moving in each direction.

