Mother, sister of Dadeville shooting victim react to murder arrests

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been arrested in the Dadeville birthday party shooting that claimed four lives and left dozens injured. Family members of one of the young men who died say Wednesday’s news came as a relief.

The family of 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell was hosting the party at Mahogany Masterpiece, where the violence happened Saturday night. Dowdell was one of the four killed. He was a star football player at Dadeville High School who was preparing for graduation.

“I feel a little at piece, a little bit, a little,” his mother, Latonya Dowdell, said right after the arrest were announced. “My heart is not completely healed, but I feel a little better knowing that they have someone in custody.”

Phil Dowdell’s sister, Alexis Dowdell, said, “I feel a little relieved, but I still know it’s more to the story, and I’ll be glad once they get everybody that was involved all in custody. But it’s still going to take time for me to heal knowing that I’m not going to be able to get my brother back.”

The party where it happened was for Alexis Dowdell’s 16th birthday. She and her mother said they don’t know the suspects, who weren’t invited.

“You hear rumors of certain things but you don’t know if it’s true. But it had to be some reason for them to come,” Latonya Dowdell said.

Alexis Dowdell said her brother used text her every day to tell her how much he loved her. She said she misses his sweet messages.

“Without seeing him respond, it’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

Latonya Dowdell said it’s been hard to eat but she appreciates the people who have brought them food. She said the family has been showered with love and support, even from people they don’t know.

The family is still processing what happened as they prepare to lay Phil Dowdell to rest. Funeral signs line the road outside their house as they make arrangements. Services will be held at the Dadeville High School auditorium at 1 p.m. Monday. Internment will be at Lockhart Cemetery.

Those who wish to end flowers may send them to Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home at 612 Martin Luther King Dr., Lafayette, AL 36862.

“I miss him. I really miss him,” his mother said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and investigators anticipate more arrests. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tip line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov. Tips can also be called in to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Photos or videos taken at the scene may be submitted here.

