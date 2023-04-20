More sun & warmth for the afternoon

Another warm and sunny afternoon. Temps soar to the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear & warm tonight. Around 60°. Increasing clouds Friday, more humid with showers late-day/evening. Upper 70s. Friday night, showers likely. Upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High temps in the 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s. Monday, more sun with temps still in the 60s. Tuesday through Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps around 70°, overnight lows in the 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.