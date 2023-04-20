Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

More sun & warmth for the afternoon

First Alert Weather
Another warm and sunny afternoon. Temps soar to the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear & warm...
Another warm and sunny afternoon. Temps soar to the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear & warm tonight. Around 60°. Increasing clouds Friday, more humid with showers late-day/evening. Upper 70s. Friday night, showers likely. Upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High temps in the 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s. Monday, more sun with temps still in the 60s. Tuesday through Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps around 70°, overnight lows in the 50s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another warm and sunny afternoon. Temps soar to the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear & warm tonight. Around 60°. Increasing clouds Friday, more humid with showers late-day/evening. Upper 70s. Friday night, showers likely. Upper 40s. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High temps in the 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s. Monday, more sun with temps still in the 60s. Tuesday through Friday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps around 70°, overnight lows in the 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
1 person injured in shooting on Pulaski Pike
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified
Alabama man killed in Ohio plane crash

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Last warm, sunny day before a cold front Friday
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 19 at noon