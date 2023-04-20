Madison man indicted for drowning death of a child

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was indicted for the drowning death of a child that happened on Memorial Day in 2022.

According to court documents, Tony Burks, age 44, was arrested on June 20, 2022. He was released on the same day on a $30,000 bond.

The child involved in the drowning was identified as Zaviah Garner, per the criminal complaint. Zaviah’s mother said Tony Burks was her father and Zaviah’s grandfather.

Burks was indicted for “recklessly causing the death of Zaviah Garner” on April 14, 2023, according to online court documents.

Police say the incident happened on May 31, 2022. According to the criminal complaint against Burks, he was grilling when the child got into the pool. The complaint also stated Burks was under the influence of “some substance” at the same time.

Zaviah Garner (Family of Victim)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.