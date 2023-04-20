The last warm and sunny day before a cold front Friday

Good Thursday morning. Temperatures are a bit more mild this morning as you step out the door as we are starting off in the low to middle 50s, some high clouds are starting to push in from the west.

Today will be another mostly sunny and warm day with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s, winds will be breezy from the south gusting over 20 miles per hour at times. Cloud cover and humidity levels will begin to increase late tonight into Friday morning, lows will stay warmer in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy during the morning and early afternoon.

We are tracking a cold front moving in from the west Friday evening, this cold front will be the trigger for scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. This line or cluster of storms will approach Northwest Alabama as early as 4:00 PM Friday and will track east through the evening. The overall severe weather threat remains quite low, but some stronger storms can produce 40+ mph wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and small hail. Showers and storms will move out before midnight and cooler air will quickly filter in by Saturday morning.

Despite a few morning sprinkles, Saturday will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 60s and winds will be breezy from the northwest. Sunday will also be sunny but cool with temps staying in the middle 60s with breezy winds. Areas of patchy frost will be possible Monday morning as lows dip into the 30s, but this is highly dependent on cloud cover and how much of a breeze we have overnight. Next week is trending cooler with highs staying below average in the 60s to low 70s, shower chances look likely each day.

