Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham on child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

A months-long child pornography investigation led to a search warrant on a Saint Charles Road SE home in December 2022.

On Tuesday, 65-year-old Stuart Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Birmingham. He was brought back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Smith released the following statement regarding his arrest via email to WAFF:

“At this time I don’t know exactly what “evidence” the police used to obtain an arrest warrant. I have never possessed child pornography, i.e. visual evidence of actual child abuse.

What I believe they are referring to is images I purchased on eBay website (over 180 million members) depicting partial or full nudity of persons under age of 19, including the following:

1. Garry Gross images of young Brooke Shields right before the “Pretty Baby” movie was filmed, which were authorized by her mother and declared NOT to be pornography by a court decision almost 50 years ago. These have been published in numerous market publications around the world, and I bought my photo directly from Mr. Gross years ago before he died.

2. Photos of Eva Ionesco, taken by her mother Irina and also photographer Jacques Bourboulon. These have likewise been for sale by galleries and publications for at least 40 years around the world;

3. Photos by Jock Sturges, taken starting in the 1970′s at a nudist colony on the French coast, including children with and without their families or in groups.

All of these signed and limited edition photos were in my house lying either flat on shelves or in frames, and were for resale on Ebay, just as they were purchased. They were not hidden.........any of Ebay’s 180 million customers could see them at most anytime. I’m sure evidence of these photos and related purchases are on my computer, which the police had for over 200 days before my arrest.

Moreover, if your reporting is correct, the authorities had access to at least my Ebay account for much longer than that going back at least 18 months.

If I had the typical child pornography on my computer, the FBI could easily determine that in a matter of days..........not months or even years. I do know the authorities have had a very long time to cherry pick things off my computer and allege that I “possessed” them unlawfully.

As I told the investigators when I met with them in August 2022, a simple Google search would confirm that these images have been sold publicly both individually as signed limited edition artwork and in books for many years......... including today on Ebay. I urge you to confirm that.

Also, I do know that the investigators submitted a cartoon image of alleged child abuse in Application to the District Court to obtain a search warrant in 2022. They did NOT find that in the search of my home.

I have been an Ebay member since 1998 and have almost 15,000 closed transactions. Most of these are collectible magazines, but also all sorts of other items. I resold Helmut Newton’s SUMO book and custom stand a few years ago and made over $1,000 profit, which gave me the idea to eventually open an Ebay store so I could reverse the many purchases I have made and hopefully make $$ to support my family. Importantly, both Ebay and Paypal offer buyer protection services so that purchases from other Members unknown to me are protected.

The typical person charged with “child pornography” turns out to be a pedophile who abuses children and takes photos, or buys or exchanges explicit porn on non-public websites or on the street. They hide this activity because they know it is unlawful and victimizes children. And they richly deserve punishment. My facts have nothing to do that, and obviously I don’t want to be associated with that behavior in any manner.

It may be the government’s position that anyone who views partially or fully nude images on their computer or buys hard copies thereof is committing a felony in Alabama. However, neither the sellers nor Ebay have been prosecuted for this at any time over the 50 years or so most of these images have existed and been sold all over the world. Stated differently, to my knowledge there has never been a successful prosecution over the images I purchased.

I have many questions about “the what and why” the authorities have done in this matter including my arrest. Most of what they have done is in secret and I won’t have sufficient information to evaluate that for some time. I am sure that everything I have stated is factually correct based on my personal knowledge. And in fairness, I would like something reported in addition to a mug shot and arrest.

I very much appreciate your contact.

Best regards

Stuart E Smith

