How you can stay in ‘style’ at the upcoming Taylor Swift concerts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re feelin’ 22... or whatever age you are, we have some tips from the pros that’ll make your Taylor Swift concert look stand out from the rest!

You’ve snagged your tickets for the show, but now you need to lock down your look for the night. We called in the experts to help.

Our friend with Lemon Salon in Athens, Miranda Goodman, has you covered on the hair front!

Miranda showed us how to get the looks that Taylor Swift herself has rocked all throughout her career. She gave us some tips and tricks on how to achieve the Boho braided bun look from the superstar’s Folklore era, the fun highlights from her Lover era, and the breezy and blown out looks she’s been rocking most recently. Miranda even gave us a list of products and tools you can uses to help bring the looks to life for yourself!

Check out a few of the must-haves:

You can keep up with all things hair trends by following Miranda Goodman on Instagram.

Taylor Swift is performing in Atlanta April 28-30.

From concert night hairstyles to makeup looks that’ll make you feel like the star of the show, Olivia Sparks stopped by the studio to show us some how to achieve some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic looks. If you want to wear Swift’s signature red lip, Olivia recommends Sephora’s Cream Lip Stain in the shade ‘Always Red’.

She also shared some super easy and helpful tips to make sure that you’re winged eyeliner comes out perfect every time. Olivia says if you really want to nail the look, you’ll need just a few things: a smudge brush, a brown eyeshadow, a black eyeliner pencil, and a business card (or any other straight edge item you can get your hands on).

Some products she recommends to get the best winged liner are:

You can keep with Olivia Sparks by following her on Instagram or visiting her website.

She also has a number you can text to ask her about any and all things makeup, just send a message to 256-432-7451.

Taylor Swift is taking ‘The Eras Tour’ to Atlanta, Georgia for three days: April 28, 2023 - April 30, 2023. She’s swinging by Nashville, Tennessee from May 5, 2023 - May 7, 2023.

