Groundbreaking event held for freestanding emergency department in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday morning for the Harvest freestanding emergency department that will be operated by Crestwood Medical Center.

The freestanding emergency department will provide services to Harvest, Toney, Bobo, Ardmore and other communities in northwest Madison County. It will be open 24/7 to treat patients with illnesses and injuries.

The freestanding emergency department will have the following features:

10 private patient rooms, including a specialized trauma room

Decontamination / Isolation room

Helipad

Lab and Blood Bank services

Imaging Services: CT Scanner Ultrasound X-Ray



The freestanding emergency department is expected to open in 2024.

