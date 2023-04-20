Deals
Groundbreaking event held for freestanding emergency department in Harvest

The freestanding emergency department is expected to open in 2024.
The freestanding emergency department is expected to open in 2024.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday morning for the Harvest freestanding emergency department that will be operated by Crestwood Medical Center.

The freestanding emergency department will provide services to Harvest, Toney, Bobo, Ardmore and other communities in northwest Madison County. It will be open 24/7 to treat patients with illnesses and injuries.

The freestanding emergency department will have the following features:

  • 10 private patient rooms, including a specialized trauma room
  • Decontamination / Isolation room
  • Helipad
  • Lab and Blood Bank services
  • Imaging Services:
    • CT Scanner
    • Ultrasound
    • X-Ray

The freestanding emergency department is expected to open in 2024.

