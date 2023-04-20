Financial Friday: Don’t let weak security ruin your smart home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More and more people are using smart home devices to create smart homes. These devices include your smart home assistants, smart TVs, thermostats, lights, doorbells, refrigerators, etc. As smart as they are, they can cause big headaches, if precautions are not taken.

WAFF talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Senior Assistant VP of Information Security, Ashish Baria to get some advice. Here are some tips he recommended.

Change Defaults: Security is often baked into products these days, however, is disabled by default. One of the first things you should do after setting up a smart home device is to change the default passwords and choose a strong password.

Enable Multi-Factor Authentication: Multi-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection to your device beyond your normal username and password. Password can be stolen, guessed, or hacked, and multi-factor authentication adds another layer of protection that makes it more difficult for attackers to gain access.

Disable Microphone/Camera: Disable the microphone and camera in settings when not in use. Some smart devices, speakers, and smart assistants can activate these automatically based on trigger words.

Software Update: Before you start using the device, make sure you perform a software update and bring it up to the latest software/security version. Also, regularly check for firmware and software updates for your devices and apply them as soon as possible.

Disable Features You Don’t Use: If the device does not require location services, Bluetooth connectivity, access to your contacts, etc. disable them.

Use reputable devices: Use reputable smart home devices from reputable manufacturers that have a track record of providing security updates and support. You may be saving a few dollars by going with an unknown brand, which may cost you your privacy.

Factory reset: If you plan to sell your smart home device or donate it, make sure you perform a proper factory reset to ensure your personal information is completely wiped from the device.

Secure your router: Since most smart home devices need internet access, they are connected to your home router. Make sure you properly secure your home router and don’t use any default credentials. If an attacker can gain access to your router, then can gain access to your smart home devices.

Bottom Line: Smart home devices are designed to make our lives easier, but don’t allow the convenience of a connected home to interfere with your privacy.

