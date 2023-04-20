Day 4: Further witness testimony expected in Mason Sisk trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Another day in the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family began on Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Mason Sisk was arrested and charged in 2019 for murdering five members of his family when he was 14 years old. The case was called a mistrial in September 2022 after new evidence was discovered.

The prosecution began its opening statement on Tuesday after jury selection was completed. Throughout the majority of Wednesday, witnesses took the stand. Two deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and a doctor from the state medical examiner’s office testified on Wednesday.

According to WAFF reporter, Megan Plotka, the prosecution believes this case will continue until Monday. Follow along for live updates throughout Thursday.

Greg Bartlett, works for “inmate telephone company”

Greg Bartlett was called to the stand and he was questioned by the defense first. Bartlett works for an “inmate telephone company.” The company Bartlett works for provides equipment to over 400 jails and prisons.

Bartlett was questioned about “chirping devices.” These devices have the ability to text and users are charged for incoming and outgoing texts.

