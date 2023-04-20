Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Day 4: Further witness testimony expected in Mason Sisk trial

Thursday is the fourth day of the Mason Sisk trial in Limestone County.
By Matthew King, Megan Plotka and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Another day in the trial of an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family began on Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Mason Sisk was arrested and charged in 2019 for murdering five members of his family when he was 14 years old. The case was called a mistrial in September 2022 after new evidence was discovered.

The prosecution began its opening statement on Tuesday after jury selection was completed. Throughout the majority of Wednesday, witnesses took the stand. Two deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and a doctor from the state medical examiner’s office testified on Wednesday.

According to WAFF reporter, Megan Plotka, the prosecution believes this case will continue until Monday. Follow along for live updates throughout Thursday.

Greg Bartlett, works for “inmate telephone company”

Greg Bartlett was called to the stand and he was questioned by the defense first. Bartlett works for an “inmate telephone company.” The company Bartlett works for provides equipment to over 400 jails and prisons.

Bartlett was questioned about “chirping devices.” These devices have the ability to text and users are charged for incoming and outgoing texts.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
1 person injured in shooting on Pulaski Pike
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting Tuesday identified
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents
Alabama man killed in Ohio plane crash

Latest News

Thursday is the fourth day of the Mason Sisk trial in Limestone County.
Several witnesses set to testify in Mason Sisk trial
An Alabama correctional sergeant has been convicted in a federal case involving the assault of...
Alabama correctional sergeant found guilty of assault, attempted cover-up
Absentee ballots are seen during a count at the Wisconsin Center for the midterm election...
Bill would criminalize assistance for absentee voting
Recruiting woes impacting Harvest Volunteer Fire Services
Recruiting struggles impacting Harvest Volunteer Fire Department