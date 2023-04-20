Crime Stoppers: Man breaks into HVAC trailer to steal copper

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Fixing your air conditioner can be expensive but breaking and entering is not the best way to get the supplies you need.

Crooks can make big money on the black market so some will stop at nothing to get their hands on some.

Huntsville Police are looking for a man they say broke into a trailer at Anytime Heating and Cooling.

Investigators say the man stole copper tubing and wire from inside and then removed coils from several air conditioning units in the building.

If you know who he is, or anyone else on this list, call police.

Raebrionne Davis is accused of stealing from a bank. Police say she fraudulently accessed someone’s account and transferred money into an account under her control.

Authorities allege William Harris broke into several cars inside the lot at Roadside Towing.

Investigators believe Daniel Shook Jr. walked out of Lowe’s with new power tools but without paying

Angle Christina Childress Scruggs is charged with Chemical Endangerment to a Child. Police tell us she allowed a child to ingest THC and Methamphetamine in it’s system.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

