City of Huntsville takes steps to become more sustainable

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville is taking the next steps to become a more sustainable city with the Huntsville Environmental Sustainability Committee releasing its findings on Thursday.

The committee was established by Mayor Tommy Battle to assess the city’s sustainability. The committee completed nine months of research with the release of its report to Mayor Battle. The categories in the research included transportation, built environment, energy, food security and natural environment.

Public surveys and input sessions were conducted by the committee to find out what the city has accomplished since the announcement of the Green 13 initiative in 2010.

“I am immensely proud of the work by this committee and for their passion, expertise and commitment,” Mayor Battle said in a statement. “This is a complex area, and they have provided us with a thoughtful analysis, clear goals and realistic recommendations for the future.”

Executive Director, Marie Bostick, of the Land Trust of North Alabama, Executive Director, Michelle Jordan, of TARCOG, and retired executive with Toyota Manufacturing, Jim Bolte, led the committee.

“We discovered a number of efforts already occurring that were not well-known across the sectors,” Bostick said in a statement. “We want to build on the initiatives that exist, and we don’t want to miss opportunities because of a lack of knowledge or cross-collaboration.”

This report will provide guidance for the city’s future efforts. To read the full report, click here.

“This work is ongoing and ever-changing as we adapt to evolving environmental challenges,” Mayor Battle said in a statement. “As a smart city, it is our responsibility to our community and our planet to use resources wisely so that future generations may enjoy the benefits we have today.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.