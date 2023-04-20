Deals
Brian Martin appears in court for motion regarding mental health evaluation

The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police Department officer and another man in 2021...
The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police Department officer and another man in 2021 appeared in court on Thursday.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing a Sheffield Police Department officer and another man in 2021 appeared in court on Thursday.

Brian Martin is facing two counts of capital murder for the death of Sergeant Nick Risner and the death of William Mealback. Thursday’s hearing was about whether or not Martin is fit to stand trial.

Prosecutors have filed a motion for Martin to undergo another psychological exam. In September 2022, prosecutors asked for Martin to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Both the prosecution and the defense agreed to additional testing and observation requested by the prosecution.

