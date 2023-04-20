Deals
19-year-old arrested for shooting that left one injured on Beasley Ave.

The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after a shooting left one injured in Huntsville on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, James Jackson, 19, was arrested.

The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for injuries.

