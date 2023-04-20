19-year-old arrested for shooting that left one injured on Beasley Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after a shooting left one injured in Huntsville on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, James Jackson, 19, was arrested.

The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.