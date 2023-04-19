Tuscumbia man killed in officer involved in shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting that killed a 63-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at 117 Walker Avenue in Tuscumbia.

The ALEA State Bureau is in charge of the case and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

This story will be updated once there is more information,

