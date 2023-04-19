Deals
Tuscumbia man killed in officer involved in shooting

(WALB)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police Officer was involved in a fatal shooting that killed a 63-year-old man on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at 117 Walker Avenue in Tuscumbia.

The ALEA State Bureau is in charge of the case and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

This story will be updated once there is more information,

