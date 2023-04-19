Sunny, warm Wednesday afternoon

This afternoon, sunny and warm. Low to mid 80s. Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Low to mid 50s. Thursday, more sun, warm and more humid. Low to mid 80s. Thursday night, increasing clouds with temps around 60°. Friday, warm, humid with a chance of showers/storms late in the day. Upper 70s to near 80°. Friday night, showers and thunderstorms likely. Low threat for severe weather, but heavy rain is possible. Low 50s. Saturday, showers end early, some sun for the afternoon, breezy and much cooler. High temps in the low 60s. Sunday, breezy, cool and sunny. Around 60°, Monday, sunny and still cool. Low to mid 60s. A chance of rain Tuesday through Friday. High temps either side of 70°.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.