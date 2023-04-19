Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Press conference on Dadeville shooting to be held Wednesday morning

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at...
Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in conjunction with multiple local and federal partners, has scheduled a joint press conference on the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

The conference will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday. WSFA will carry it live on air and online.

Participants will include the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in Saturday night’s shooting at a birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasie Stone.
Scottsboro woman charged for sending inappropriate messages, videos to minors
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Police Department
HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
63-year-old man killed in Tuscumbia officer-involved shooting
63-year-old man killed in Tuscumbia officer-involved shooting
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Decatur City Council approves recreation center developments
Decatur City Council approves recreation center developments
The city will receive a grant of $500,000 to make improvements at the Carbondale Superblock.
Financial experts discuss rebalancing your portfolio