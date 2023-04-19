Deals
Plans for Hartselle freestanding emergency department approved

The State Health Planning and Development Agency Certificate of Need review board approved the plans to build a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The State Health Planning and Development Agency Certificate of Need review board approved the plans to build a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle.

The construction phase is expected to last 12 months and once completed, the freestanding emergency department will serve Hartselle and south Morgan County communities. The facility will be located at Hartselle Health Park on Highway 31.

“We appreciate the CON Review Board’s careful consideration and are pleased with today’s decision,” Cullman Regional CEO, James Clements, said in a statement. “We’re proud to serve the Hartselle area and are grateful for the tremendous community support shown for this project.”

The freestanding emergency department will operate 24/7 and it will offer on-site imaging, including MRT and CT. There will also be an ambulance bay and helipad.

