More sunshine, breezy and highs in the 80s Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. Yet again we start off the day with fair skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, jackets will likely be a smart choice before heading out the door.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning and afternoon today with a breezy south wind boosting our high temperatures into the lower 80s. Skies remain clear overnight with temps staying a bit more mild in the low to middle 50s. Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday with highs in the low to middle 80s, the wind will gust over 20 miles per hour at times and you will notice more humidity creeping into the Tennessee Valley.

Friday will bring in more cloud cover and a stalled cold front will start to approach the area. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front for Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce some small hail and brief gusty winds, but the overall threat for severe weather remains quite low. The heaviest and most widespread rainfall will continue overnight into the early morning hours of Saturday. Showers will move east around mid-morning Saturday with slowly clearing skies, highs on Saturday will be much cooler in the 60s behind the cold front.

Sunday morning temps will be chilly in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs staying well below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We have the potential of seeing some patchy frost developing into Monday morning as lows will dip into the 30s, this is all dependent on the cloud cover and wind overnight.

