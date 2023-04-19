Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro celebrates 10-year anniversary

The owner of Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro joined TVL to talk next steps.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The popular spot in Huntsville, Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week.

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro was founded by Dr. Ashley Ramirez. Dr. Ramirez arrived in Huntsville to start a new job at Redstone Arsenal, but that position was postponed. So, Dr. Ramirez took the opportunity to start Alabama’s first gluten-free bakery, Mason Dixon Bakery.

Since then, Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro has grown so much over the years. It has become a staple in Huntsville and is one of the places you must try in the city.

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro has a celebration planned for Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. to celebrate the achievement.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasie Stone.
Scottsboro woman charged for sending inappropriate messages, videos to minors
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Huntsville Police Department
HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department