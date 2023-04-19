Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro celebrates 10-year anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The popular spot in Huntsville, Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week.

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro was founded by Dr. Ashley Ramirez. Dr. Ramirez arrived in Huntsville to start a new job at Redstone Arsenal, but that position was postponed. So, Dr. Ramirez took the opportunity to start Alabama’s first gluten-free bakery, Mason Dixon Bakery.

Since then, Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro has grown so much over the years. It has become a staple in Huntsville and is one of the places you must try in the city.

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro has a celebration planned for Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. to celebrate the achievement.

