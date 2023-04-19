Madison City Schools files motion to dismiss student’s lawsuit

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Schools system has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a James Clemens student over an altercation that happened in Dec. 2022.

In Jane Doe’s lawsuit, filed in March 2023, she claims that Former JCHS Principal Brian Clayton and JCHS Assistant Principal Jason Watts violated her rights after Watts repeatedly hit her (as seen in multiple videos during) during an altercation on a school bus. She also requested to be compensated for physical injuries, attorney fees, etc.

Watts also sustained injuries during the altercation as Jane Doe bit him on the forearm leaving him with a bloody bite mark.

Bite marks sustained by Madison City Schools Assistant Principal (Madison City Schools)

Title IX Claim

MCS suggests that Jane Doe does not state a plausible Title IX claim. The document reads that she, along with her fellow plaintiffs, failed to allege facts establishing that Watts acted on the basis of gender.

In Jane Doe’s lawsuit she claims that Watts assaulted her on the bus and that she was “unjustly punished.” MCS’ counterclaim is that Jane Doe does not “allege sufficient facts to plausibly claim for discrimination on the basis of sex, as required by Title IX.” The motion continues to read that “the allegations of assault do not concern gender.”

Due Process

The motion also suggests that Jane Doe’s due process claim should be dismissed because in her complaint she stated that she had suffered physical injury but “does not allege any specific physical injury other than a temporary headache.”

Another reason for dismissal of the due process claim against the Madison City Board of Education is that the “Plaintiff did not set forth any facts which could support a finding of Board liability.”

