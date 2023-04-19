Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison City Schools files motion to dismiss student’s lawsuit

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student(Social Media Video submitted to WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Schools system has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a James Clemens student over an altercation that happened in Dec. 2022.

In Jane Doe’s lawsuit, filed in March 2023, she claims that Former JCHS Principal Brian Clayton and JCHS Assistant Principal Jason Watts violated her rights after Watts repeatedly hit her (as seen in multiple videos during) during an altercation on a school bus. She also requested to be compensated for physical injuries, attorney fees, etc.

Watts also sustained injuries during the altercation as Jane Doe bit him on the forearm leaving him with a bloody bite mark.

Bite marks sustained by Madison City Schools Assistant Principal
Bite marks sustained by Madison City Schools Assistant Principal(Madison City Schools)
Student involved in altercation with James Clemens Assistant Principal in 2022 files lawsuit

Title IX Claim

MCS suggests that Jane Doe does not state a plausible Title IX claim. The document reads that she, along with her fellow plaintiffs, failed to allege facts establishing that Watts acted on the basis of gender.

In Jane Doe’s lawsuit she claims that Watts assaulted her on the bus and that she was “unjustly punished.” MCS’ counterclaim is that Jane Doe does not “allege sufficient facts to plausibly claim for discrimination on the basis of sex, as required by Title IX.” The motion continues to read that “the allegations of assault do not concern gender.”

Due Process

The motion also suggests that Jane Doe’s due process claim should be dismissed because in her complaint she stated that she had suffered physical injury but “does not allege any specific physical injury other than a temporary headache.”

Another reason for dismissal of the due process claim against the Madison City Board of Education is that the “Plaintiff did not set forth any facts which could support a finding of Board liability.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Latest News

Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts
Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts
Lineman honored for saving their own
Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts
Huntsville Police Department
HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire