The history behind Patriots’ Day

Learn the importance of Patriots' Day from a Huntsville historian.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Patriots’ Day is a holiday that commemorates the start of the American Revolution.

The holiday is mainly celebrated in Massachusetts with reenactments, parades and more! The day commemorates what is called, “the shot hear ‘round the world” with the battles of Lexington, Concord and Menotomy.

Patriots’ Day was first celebrated in Massachusetts in 1894. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the significance of this important day.

