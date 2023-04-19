Deals
Giving local students more pep in their step

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Kicks for Kids is a nonprofit organization with the goal to change children’s lives by providing new shoes to the underprivileged.

Kicks for Kids believes by providing basic essentials to children it will empower them to socialize and play more with other children. To qualify, applicants must be between three and 17 years old and their total household income must be equal to or less than federal poverty guidelines.

To learn more about this organization and how you can help, click here.

