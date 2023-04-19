Financial experts discuss rebalancing your portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As many investors know, stocks, bonds and other investments can fluctuate in value. That is why it is important to rebalance your portfolio, according to financial expert, Jay McGowan with The Welch Group.

McGowan says rebalancing is the secret to managing portfolios.

“It’s the act of adjusting a changed portfolio back to its original allocation,” he said. “Or back to its intended risk profile.”

Also by allocation, McGowan means the mix of stocks and bonds. He adds it is all about managing your risk tolerance.

Rebalancing is the act of selling stocks while they are up in value and moving them into the bonds while they are down or flatten in value.

McGowan says if your allocation of stocks to bonds goes up, your portfolio is now naturally more risky, so you want to adjust that over time. He also explains rebalancing takes the emotion out of investing in these transactions.

“It’s really hard to sell a stock or any investment when it’s going up, and it’s sometimes hard to buy when it’s down,” McGowan said. “But if you have a systematic approach to rebalancing your portfolio at different times it can really take that emotion out of it.”

As for when to rebalance, the wealth management expert says to look at your portfolio on a monthly or quarterly basis. For those who do not check that often, McGowan recommends reassessing with your financial advisor at least once a year.

For more ways on how to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

