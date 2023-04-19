Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Facebook’s parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasie Stone.
Scottsboro woman charged for sending inappropriate messages, videos to minors
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Police Department
HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

McCurtain County Sheriff's Office is speaking out about the recordings.
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff claims recording of threatening comments illegal
State police said an 'errant tire' caused a serious crash on I-95 in Westport, Conn., during...
‘Errant tire’ shears off vehicle’s roof on interstate in Connecticut
Armed Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
Tuscumbia man killed in officer-involved shooting
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Judge to decide whether documents leak suspect should remain jailed