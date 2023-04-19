Decatur City Council approves recreation center developments

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City is devoting considerable resources to improve the well-being of its citizens.

On Tuesday, city council members held a special meeting to vote on the land used for the Riverfront Development Project and a $35 million bond proposal.

The vote was unanimous and Councilman Billy Jackson was not in attendance.

Councilman Carlton McMaster believes this is a triumph for all citizens in the city.

“What happened today was what I think is a historic day in Decatur,” said Councilman McMaster, “We’re making a lot of reinvestment in the community, and it’s just exciting.”

The first item on the agenda is approving the land used for the $30 million riverfront development project. It will be located next to Ingall’s Harbor.

Council President Jacob Ladner said these are the types of investments residents are looking forward to.

“I think for a long time, you know, Decatur was a little bit of a sleepy town,” said Councilman Ladner, “And not a lot going on while our neighbors had a lot going on. And so what we’re trying to do is really get some energy going get some projects going.”

Leaders also voted to take out a 35-million dollar bond spanning 25 years to help finance several projects.

The projects include the Wilson Morgan Recreation Center, a softball complex, and a new Decatur Youth Services facility.

The city previously received $42 million from the 3M settlement that is earmarked for the Wilson Morgan Rec Center, however, prices went up. Councilman Ladner said that is not a cause for concern.

“That’s a big number I understand. $35 million kind of jumps off the screen,” said Councilman Ladner, “But when you look at our finances, we just went to New York and met with the rating agencies, they were very positive about our financial position.”

Councilman Hunter Pepper said these projects are some of the largest he’s seen for the city in his lifetime.

He said the council will continue to work toward improving the quality of life for all of its citizens.

“I believe and I just the love that’s within the city of Decatur and how our community is coming together to grow. I’m super excited. Support us, help us grow. We’ll help you grow. And let’s do this together,” said Councilman Pepper.

Decatur will have its State of the City address Wednesday at the Hilton Riverfront from 7:30AM to 9AM.

