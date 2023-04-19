DEA to hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be on April 22.

The DEA and its partners will collect capsules, tablets, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. There will be more than 4,000 drop-off locations across the country. To find a drop-off location in your area, click here.

Drop-off locations will not accept syringes, sharps and illicit drugs.

