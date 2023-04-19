Day 3: Witness testimony highlights the capital murder trial of an Elkmont teen

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The third day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial for Mason Sisk who is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was just 14 years old started Monday. Jury selection took all day Monday and the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s session. During jury selection, one potential juror, Theodore Leyden, shouted obscenities at the judge and was jailed for five days for contempt of court.

The case originally went to trial in September 2022 but a mistrial was called after new evidence was discovered during the trial.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the prosecution began its opening statement, immediately followed by the defense’s opening statement.

After both sides finished their opening statements, witnesses took the stand for testimony. Witnesses ranged from teachers to family members to law enforcement that responded to the scene of the murders.

In Tuesday’s session, the prosecution argued that Mason Sisk stole a gun from a family friend’s house and killed five of his family members. Their argument is supported by testimony from a Sisk family friend, Matt Paddie, who said his gun disappeared while the Sisk family was at his house just before the murders. The prosecution also showed the murder weapon to Matt Paddie and he confirmed it was his gun.

The defense is arguing that it might not have been Mason Sisk who did it. Multiple times in Tuesday’s court session, the defense brought up John Sisk’s (Mason Sisk’s dad) drug problems and connection to a motorcycle club.

More witness testimony is expected for Wednesday’s session in the Limestone County Courthouse.

Multiple witnesses took the stand for quick testimonies to start Wednesday’s session. The witnesses included emergency room doctors and the assistant coroner.

Dr. Jonrika Malone, medical examiner’s office:

The next witness to take the stand Wednesday was Dr. Jonrika Malone who works in the state medical examiner’s office. Prosecutors then showed the court autopsy pictures.

Malone described the autopsy photos of John Sisk and said it shows the bullet entered and exited the head. She then described the autopsy of Mason Sisk’s stepmom, Mary.

According to Malone, there was no evidence of close-range fire from a bullet that hit Mary Sisk in the face. According to Malone, there was evidence of intermediate-range (up to three feet away) gunfire for a shot that hit Mary Sisk in the arm.

After showing Mary Sisk’s autopsy photo, the prosecution was set to show pictures of the children who were killed. The defense objected to it but the judge overruled and allowed the prosecution to show the photos.

Malone said the six-year-old child died from a gunshot wound to the head. While Malone was testifying about the autopsy of Coulson Malone, a member of Mary Sisk’s family was asked to leave the courtroom after briefly showing emotion when the baby’s body was shown.

The autopsy photos of the 6-month-old baby, Coulson Sisk, show he was killed by two gunshots to the head. According to Malone, there is evidence that the gunshot was from up to three feet away.

The final autopsy photos shown were of four-year-old Aurora Sisk. She was shot in the chest and head. According to Malone, the child died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Throughout the revealing of autopsy pictures, Mason Sisk kept his head down and would occasionally rub his forehead. After the pictures of Aurora Sisk were shown, the court took a bride recess.

During the defense’s cross-examination of Malone, she described finding hydrocodone in John Sisk’s blood. The prosecution then asked if the drugs in John Sisk’s system could have been administered in the hospital, and Malone said yes. Malone also said it is possible Grayson Sisk was shot through a pillow.

Jake Abernathy, deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office:

Jake Abernathy, a deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, took the stand after a lunch break Wednesday. Abernathy took pictures of the scene the night of the murders. According to Abernathy, he arrived on the scene later than others but helped his colleagues case the scene.

The prosecution presented the court with body camera footage from Abernathy. The footage shows Abernathy walking around the scene and taking evidence pictures. It also shows first responders finding a shell casing near John Sisk’s body.

After the video concluded, the defense team began questioning the witness. Abernathy said he only took pictures of two shell casings, one in the parents’ bedroom and one in the four-year-old’s bedroom.

Abernathy said the basement was noticeably quieter than upstairs. He added that he could not tell if someone was calling his name unless they were halfway down the stairs.

Justin Fields, former deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office:

Justin Fields, a former deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was the first person to arrive on the scene. His body camera footage was also presented to the court. Included in his body camera footage is a conversation with Mason Sisk when he arrived on the scene.

In the footage, Fields is seen immediately questioning Mason Sisk when he arrives on the scene. Fields then rushed into the home to begin investigating the scene. Fields called multiple ambulances and sounded upset when he heard other deputies reporting a dead child.

When the video shows Fields finding the dead baby, he was noticeably distraught in the courtroom and did not look at the screen.

