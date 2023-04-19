Day 3: More witness testimony expected in Elkmont capital murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The third day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 is scheduled to start Wednesday morning.

The trial for Mason Sisk who is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 started Monday. Jury selection took all day Monday and the first 30 minutes of Tuesday’s session. During jury selection, one potential juror, Theodore Leyden, shouted obscenities at the judge and was jailed for five days for contempt of court.

The case originally went to trial in September 2022 but a mistrial was called after new evidence was discovered during the trial.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the prosecution began its opening statement, immediately followed by the defense’s opening statement.

After both sides finished their opening statements, witnesses took the stand for testimony. Witnesses ranged from teachers to family members to law enforcement that responded to the scene of the murders.

In Tuesday’s session, the prosecution argued that Mason Sisk stole a gun from a family friend’s house and killed five of his family members. Their argument is supported by testimony from a Sisk family friend, Matt Paddie, who said his gun disappeared while the Sisk family was at his house just before the murders. The prosecution also showed the murder weapon to Matt Paddie and he confirmed it was his gun.

The defense is arguing that it might not have been Mason Sisk who did it. Multiple times in Tuesday’s court session, the defense brought up John Sisk’s (Mason Sisk’s dad) drug problems and connection to a motorcycle club.

More witness testimony is expected for Wednesday’s session in the Limestone County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.