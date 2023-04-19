Deals
Celebrating Muscle Shoals music milestone

The 100-year celebration for Muscle Shoals is set for April 22.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The City of Muscle Shoals will be celebrating the city’s 100-year anniversary on Saturday at city hall.

The event will be headlined by many musical artists, including Kip Moore, Sara Evans and so many more! Co-owner of FAME Publishing/FAME Studios, Rodney Hall, joined Tennessee Valley Living to talk about the celebration and another important milestone that deal’s with the city’s music history.

The documentary, “Muscle Shoals”, celebrated Rick Hall who founded FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. The documentary was released in 2013 and it will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

